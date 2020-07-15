Apartment List
27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Union Street Unit B
83 Union St, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
520 sqft
83 Union Street Unit B Available 08/08/20 1st Floor Unit With Off-street Parking - Open floor plan 1 bedroom with updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances include a stove & fridge. Wall unit Air Conditioning. No smoking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,542
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
44 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
14 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
21 Units Available
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,275
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
13 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Last updated June 23 at 06:44 PM
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
67 High street
67 High Street, Rockville, CT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1770 sqft
High Street Rental - Property Id: 307621 This 5 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,770sqft home will be great for a family who is looking to get a NEW HEAD START IN LIFE! You have a new kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and decks.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Broad Brook, CT

Finding an apartment in Broad Brook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

