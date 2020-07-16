Apartment List
/
CT
/
broad brook
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broad Brook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
Results within 5 miles of Broad Brook
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
Results within 10 miles of Broad Brook
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,542
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 23 at 06:44 PM
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Woodland in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Center
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Kingsbury Avenue
12 Kingsbury Avenue, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious 6 Room Cape Cod style home with a 1 car attached garage set on a level 1.04 acre lot in convenient location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Broad Brook, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broad Brook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MARockville, CTThompsonville, CTWindsor Locks, CTHazardville, CTEast Hartford, CTLongmeadow, MA
Glastonbury Center, CTWestfield, MASimsbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTCollinsville, CTBristol, CTNorthampton, MASouth Amherst, MAWallingford Center, CTNorth Amherst, MAWinsted, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven