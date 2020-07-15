Apartment List
/
CT
/
broad brook
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT with garages

Broad Brook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
Results within 5 miles of Broad Brook
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Charter Road
44 Charter Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2014 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch. Everything has been updated. Central air, large living room that leads out to two tier deck, one car garage. Neightorhood setting. Credit check required. One month rent, one month security required.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 Mill Pond Drive
2201 Mill Pond Drive, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
STRAWBRIDGE is a sought after community with many amenities and close to highways, shopping & restaurants. This Townhouse is an end unit with generous grassy, side yard and a private, detached 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Broad Brook
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,542
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 23 at 06:44 PM
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths!  Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Kingsbury Avenue
12 Kingsbury Avenue, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious 6 Room Cape Cod style home with a 1 car attached garage set on a level 1.04 acre lot in convenient location.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Cranberry Hollow
11 Cranberry Hollow, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Move right in this freshly painted townhouse, with 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful eat in newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Livingroom with deck and lower level has additional room full bath and laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Broad Brook, CT

Broad Brook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MARockville, CTThompsonville, CTWindsor Locks, CTHazardville, CTEast Hartford, CTLongmeadow, MA
Glastonbury Center, CTWestfield, MASimsbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTCollinsville, CTBristol, CTNorthampton, MASouth Amherst, MAWallingford Center, CTNorth Amherst, MAWinsted, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven