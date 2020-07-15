/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
Results within 5 miles of Broad Brook
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Main Street
296 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1519 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in Somers. This 3 bedroom home has all the upgrades you are looking for with great proximity to 91 and the MA border.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Charter Road
44 Charter Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2014 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch. Everything has been updated. Central air, large living room that leads out to two tier deck, one car garage. Neightorhood setting. Credit check required. One month rent, one month security required.
Results within 10 miles of Broad Brook
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
44 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
13 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1596 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
67 High street
67 High Street, Rockville, CT
High Street Rental - Property Id: 307621 This 5 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,770sqft home will be great for a family who is looking to get a NEW HEAD START IN LIFE! You have a new kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and decks.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Church Street
22 Church Street, Tolland County, CT
Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Clay Arsenal
5 Winter Street
5 Winter Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hartford. Newly renovated, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and fenced in yard. Utilities included: Water. No Pets. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,000/month rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
2730 Main Street
2730 Main Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3514 sqft
This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Center
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Pine Lane Extension
209 Pine Lane Ext, Hartford County, CT
Not Ready to Buy Yet? But want the luxury of living in a Single Family Home! Don’t look anymore! You can rent this adorable 4 bedroom cape that features three full bathrooms, formal dining room, living room, eat in kitchen, first floor bedroom and
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Kingsbury Avenue
12 Kingsbury Avenue, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious 6 Room Cape Cod style home with a 1 car attached garage set on a level 1.04 acre lot in convenient location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Windsor Avenue
296 Windsor Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
This lovely sunny 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor apartment. Large updated kitchen with island, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. 3 good sized bedrooms and updated full bath.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MARockville, CTThompsonville, CTWindsor Locks, CTHazardville, CTEast Hartford, CTLongmeadow, MA