Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brick exterior 3 bedroom cape in Bridge Pond Neighborhood for rental. 10 minutes to ESPN. Hardwood flooring. Four season bonus room runs the length of the house and overlooks the back yard and walk out to deck. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, glass top electric stove, dishwasher and counter microwave. Partially finished basement includes a family room with bar in lower level. Two full baths featuring walk in showers. Laundry connections in basement. Shed in back yard. Off street parking in paved driveway.