Bristol, CT
32 Curtiss Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

32 Curtiss Street

32 Curtiss Street · No Longer Available
Bristol
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

32 Curtiss Street, Bristol, CT 06010

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom, 2nd floor in a 3 familNice front and back porches. Close to shops and bus lines. lst, last and security. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Curtiss Street have any available units?
32 Curtiss Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bristol, CT.
What amenities does 32 Curtiss Street have?
Some of 32 Curtiss Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Curtiss Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Curtiss Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Curtiss Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Curtiss Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 32 Curtiss Street offer parking?
Yes, 32 Curtiss Street offers parking.
Does 32 Curtiss Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Curtiss Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Curtiss Street have a pool?
No, 32 Curtiss Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Curtiss Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Curtiss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Curtiss Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Curtiss Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Curtiss Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Curtiss Street does not have units with air conditioning.
