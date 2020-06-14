All apartments in Bristol
Find more places like 154 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bristol, CT
/
154 Union Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

154 Union Street

154 Union St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bristol
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

154 Union St, Bristol, CT 06010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Union Street have any available units?
154 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bristol, CT.
What amenities does 154 Union Street have?
Some of 154 Union Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 154 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 154 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 154 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Union Street have a pool?
No, 154 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bristol 1 BedroomsBristol 2 Bedrooms
Bristol 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBristol Apartments with Balcony
Bristol Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CT
Danbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYBridgeport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven