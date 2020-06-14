Rent Calculator
154 Union Street
154 Union Street
154 Union St
·
154 Union St, Bristol, CT 06010
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 154 Union Street have any available units?
154 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bristol, CT
.
What amenities does 154 Union Street have?
Some of 154 Union Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 154 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bristol
.
Does 154 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 154 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 154 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Union Street have a pool?
No, 154 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
