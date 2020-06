Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking media room

Mid-Rise Building with Elevator

Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches. Boating facilities, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Harbor Yard, theaters, The University of Bridgeport, Fairfield & Sacred Heart Universities and Captain's Cove are only a short distance away. Minutes from the Fairfield Metro train station and I-95. Fifty Five miles from New York City.