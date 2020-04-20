92 Gem Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment for rent in north end Bridgeport. Open kitchen living room concept with New Granite Countertop and eat in kitchen. New floors, stove, fridge and bath. Laundry hookup available. Microwave above oven optional. Big bedroom with walk in closet. Fill out application here to begin your moving process. https://apply.link/cwtow Nice backyard with driveway parking. Minutes away from St Vincent hospital, I95, Merritt Parkway , Route 8 and Train station. Agent related.

Credit/background check required.