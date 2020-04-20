All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 92 Gem Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
92 Gem Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:00 AM

92 Gem Avenue

92 Gem Avenue · (203) 247-4252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

92 Gem Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Brooklawn - St. Vincent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment for rent in north end Bridgeport. Open kitchen living room concept with New Granite Countertop and eat in kitchen. New floors, stove, fridge and bath. Laundry hookup available. Microwave above oven optional. Big bedroom with walk in closet. Fill out application here to begin your moving process. https://apply.link/cwtow Nice backyard with driveway parking. Minutes away from St Vincent hospital, I95, Merritt Parkway , Route 8 and Train station. Agent related.
Credit/background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Gem Avenue have any available units?
92 Gem Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Gem Avenue have?
Some of 92 Gem Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Gem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
92 Gem Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Gem Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 92 Gem Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 92 Gem Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 92 Gem Avenue does offer parking.
Does 92 Gem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Gem Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Gem Avenue have a pool?
No, 92 Gem Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 92 Gem Avenue have accessible units?
No, 92 Gem Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Gem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Gem Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Gem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Gem Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 92 Gem Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity