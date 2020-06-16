All apartments in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street - 307

575 Ellsworth Street · (203) 727-8996
Bridgeport
Furnished Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Black Rock

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
media room
Welcome to RockRidge Place located in historic Black Rock, a close-knit harborside community located in affluent Fairfield County, CT. RockRidge Place is a three- story apartment complex consisting of newly and completely renovated 1- bedroom and 2 bedroom luxury apartments with hardwood floors, trendy gray shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwashers and mounted microwaves. Apartments feature updated bathrooms with tile floors, an open floor plan, wall unit air conditioners and LG washer/ dryers. RockRidge Place has newly renovated common areas, additional laundry on site, bike rack, fenced in area for your pet, elevator access to all floors, 24/7 video surveillance, cell phone-enabled intercom entry into building, and off street covered and uncovered parking. Heat, gas for stoves, and hot water are included in rent.

Located just off of Fairfield Avenue, RockRidge Place is close to everything you need and want! Great location for commuters with train station and I-95 just minutes away. Walk to beach, restaurants, train station, deli, grocery store, ice cream shop, coffee shop and espresso bar, cafe, art gallery and movie theater. Walkability score of 81. Make RockRidge Place your next home and fall in love with the friendly Black Rock community! For more information check us out at https://www.b7properties.net/rockridge-place
Newly refurbished common areas. Located just off Fairfield Avenue with walking access to restaurants, cafes, espresso bars, gourmet ice cream shops and art galleries. Walkability Score of 80. Well-situated for commuters; I-95, Route 1, and the Fairfield Metro train station are less than a five-minute drive away. We are pet friendly and welcome your pets. Off-street and covered parking available. Elevator access to all three floors. Heat, hot water, and gas for cooking are all included. For more information, go to http://www.b7properties.net/rockridge-place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have any available units?
575 Ellsworth Street - 307 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have?
Some of 575 Ellsworth Street - 307's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 currently offering any rent specials?
575 Ellsworth Street - 307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 is pet friendly.
Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 offer parking?
Yes, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 does offer parking.
Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have a pool?
No, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 does not have a pool.
Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have accessible units?
Yes, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 has accessible units.
Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 575 Ellsworth Street - 307 has units with air conditioning.
