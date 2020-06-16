575 Ellsworth Street - 307

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access media room

Welcome to RockRidge Place located in historic Black Rock, a close-knit harborside community located in affluent Fairfield County, CT. RockRidge Place is a three- story apartment complex consisting of newly and completely renovated 1- bedroom and 2 bedroom luxury apartments with hardwood floors, trendy gray shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwashers and mounted microwaves. Apartments feature updated bathrooms with tile floors, an open floor plan, wall unit air conditioners and LG washer/ dryers. RockRidge Place has newly renovated common areas, additional laundry on site, bike rack, fenced in area for your pet, elevator access to all floors, 24/7 video surveillance, cell phone-enabled intercom entry into building, and off street covered and uncovered parking. Heat, gas for stoves, and hot water are included in rent.



Located just off of Fairfield Avenue, RockRidge Place is close to everything you need and want! Great location for commuters with train station and I-95 just minutes away. Walk to beach, restaurants, train station, deli, grocery store, ice cream shop, coffee shop and espresso bar, cafe, art gallery and movie theater. Walkability score of 81. Make RockRidge Place your next home and fall in love with the friendly Black Rock community! For more information check us out at https://www.b7properties.net/rockridge-place

Newly refurbished common areas. Located just off Fairfield Avenue with walking access to restaurants, cafes, espresso bars, gourmet ice cream shops and art galleries. Walkability Score of 80. Well-situated for commuters; I-95, Route 1, and the Fairfield Metro train station are less than a five-minute drive away. We are pet friendly and welcome your pets. Off-street and covered parking available. Elevator access to all three floors. Heat, hot water, and gas for cooking are all included. For more information, go to http://www.b7properties.net/rockridge-place.