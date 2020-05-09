333 Vincellette Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Lovely hardwood floors throughout the living room/dining room combo area with lots of natural light. The eat-in-kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and additional dining area. You'll especially love the large private deck on warmer weather days. Washer/dryer available in the unit for your convenience. This condo complex features a pool and clubhouse! BONUS: Heat and Hot water included in rental price!! There is a separate storage unit that comes with this rental as well for tenants use. No smoking, please ask about pets if applicable (1x pet deposit will apply). All applicants 18years and older will need to complete a full rental application, including credit check and proof of income. Available immediately, schedule your showing today!