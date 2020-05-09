All apartments in Bridgeport
333 Vincellette Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:16 AM

333 Vincellette Street

333 Vincellette Street · (203) 400-6429
Location

333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Lovely hardwood floors throughout the living room/dining room combo area with lots of natural light. The eat-in-kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and additional dining area. You'll especially love the large private deck on warmer weather days. Washer/dryer available in the unit for your convenience. This condo complex features a pool and clubhouse! BONUS: Heat and Hot water included in rental price!! There is a separate storage unit that comes with this rental as well for tenants use. No smoking, please ask about pets if applicable (1x pet deposit will apply). All applicants 18years and older will need to complete a full rental application, including credit check and proof of income. Available immediately, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Vincellette Street have any available units?
333 Vincellette Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 Vincellette Street have?
Some of 333 Vincellette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Vincellette Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Vincellette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Vincellette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Vincellette Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 Vincellette Street offer parking?
No, 333 Vincellette Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 Vincellette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Vincellette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Vincellette Street have a pool?
Yes, 333 Vincellette Street has a pool.
Does 333 Vincellette Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Vincellette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Vincellette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Vincellette Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Vincellette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Vincellette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
