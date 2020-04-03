All apartments in Bridgeport
33 Trelane Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

33 Trelane Drive

33 Trelane Drive · (203) 253-5737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck. Newly custom kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights feature new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and center island. Three good size bedrooms on the top level as well as over-sized lower level that can be used for additional sleeping space or family room. Downstairs has sliders to the outside and a half bath. Central AC and Gas Heat. 2 car attached garage. Minutes from restaurants, shops, and Sacred Heart.... Don't miss out on this great place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Trelane Drive have any available units?
33 Trelane Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Trelane Drive have?
Some of 33 Trelane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Trelane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Trelane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Trelane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Trelane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 33 Trelane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33 Trelane Drive does offer parking.
Does 33 Trelane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Trelane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Trelane Drive have a pool?
No, 33 Trelane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33 Trelane Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Trelane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Trelane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Trelane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Trelane Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Trelane Drive has units with air conditioning.
