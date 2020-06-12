All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2916 Fairfield Ave

2916 Fairfield Ave · (203) 913-3985
Location

2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Black Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit Large 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water. Tenant pays for all gas & electric. Property is in the heart of Black Rock, approximately 1/2 mile from Fairfield Metro train station. Apartment is above Fire House Pizza Engine Company restaurant on the third floor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4429798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Fairfield Ave have any available units?
2916 Fairfield Ave has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2916 Fairfield Ave have?
Some of 2916 Fairfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Fairfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Fairfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Fairfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Fairfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 2916 Fairfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2916 Fairfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Fairfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Fairfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Fairfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2916 Fairfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Fairfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2916 Fairfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Fairfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Fairfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Fairfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Fairfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
