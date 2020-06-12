2916 Fairfield Ave

Amenities
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water. Tenant pays for all gas & electric. Property is in the heart of Black Rock, approximately 1/2 mile from Fairfield Metro train station. Apartment is above Fire House Pizza Engine Company restaurant on the third floor.
No Pets Allowed
