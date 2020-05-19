2600 Park Avenue

Amenities

Remember when life was easy and home was less crowded? It can be again.. this apartment is freshly painted, has sunnt kitchen and great room. Great Room accommodates your bed and living room furniture. Separate kitchen features Ref, gas stove and dishwasher. Entry hall with two closets. Hallway to full tiled bath has closet and storage area. Rent includes heat, hot water and air conditioning. Another roommate? At this price you don't need one! Coin-operated laundry room is right outside your apartment door in the hallway. Reading/recreation room on first floor offers conference table, chairs, couch and an alcove with snack machines. Meet a friend, read, work on a project, play cards...whatever. The inground swimming pool is an inviting view from your 9th floor window. Take a quick dip on a hot day or relax in the sun. 24 hour doorman. Beautiful lobby. Building is on bus route. Interior painting to be completed this weekend.