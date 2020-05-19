All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:53 AM

2600 Park Avenue

2600 Park Avenue · (203) 395-2737
Location

2600 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604
Brooklawn - St. Vincent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 9L · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
lobby
Remember when life was easy and home was less crowded? It can be again.. this apartment is freshly painted, has sunnt kitchen and great room. Great Room accommodates your bed and living room furniture. Separate kitchen features Ref, gas stove and dishwasher. Entry hall with two closets. Hallway to full tiled bath has closet and storage area. Rent includes heat, hot water and air conditioning. Another roommate? At this price you don't need one! Coin-operated laundry room is right outside your apartment door in the hallway. Reading/recreation room on first floor offers conference table, chairs, couch and an alcove with snack machines. Meet a friend, read, work on a project, play cards...whatever. The inground swimming pool is an inviting view from your 9th floor window. Take a quick dip on a hot day or relax in the sun. 24 hour doorman. Beautiful lobby. Building is on bus route. Interior painting to be completed this weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Park Avenue have any available units?
2600 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2600 Park Avenue have?
Some of 2600 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 2600 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2600 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 2600 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2600 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2600 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
