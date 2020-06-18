All apartments in Bridgeport
260 Edgemoor Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

260 Edgemoor Road

260 Edgemoor Road · No Longer Available
Location

260 Edgemoor Road, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Just remodeled, nice North End Townhouse 2 bdrms 1 1/2 bath Partially finished basement, Resevred parking. In ground pool to enjoy summer days. This is a place to be. Call now it won't last. No pets and No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Edgemoor Road have any available units?
260 Edgemoor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 260 Edgemoor Road have?
Some of 260 Edgemoor Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Edgemoor Road currently offering any rent specials?
260 Edgemoor Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Edgemoor Road pet-friendly?
No, 260 Edgemoor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 260 Edgemoor Road offer parking?
Yes, 260 Edgemoor Road does offer parking.
Does 260 Edgemoor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Edgemoor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Edgemoor Road have a pool?
Yes, 260 Edgemoor Road has a pool.
Does 260 Edgemoor Road have accessible units?
No, 260 Edgemoor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Edgemoor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Edgemoor Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Edgemoor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Edgemoor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
