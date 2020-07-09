120 Huntington Turnpike

Amenities
Welcome to the Huntington! Light, bright, spacious, open layout… everything you’ve been looking for! This 2-bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit boast an updated kitchen, new appliances, generously sized bedrooms, LOTS of closet space, and extra storage. Master Suite includes private bathroom, walk in closest, and large windows. Located in a secure building with controlled access, doorman, elevators, laundry facilities, and reserved parking. Unbeatable location…walk to shopping, transportation, parks, schools, and entertainment. A rare find at an unbeatable price. Don’t let this one pass you by! Tenant only pays for electricity!