Bridgeport, CT
120 Huntington Turnpike
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:00 AM

120 Huntington Turnpike

120 Huntington Turnpike · No Longer Available
Bridgeport
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

120 Huntington Turnpike, Bridgeport, CT 06610
North Bridgeport

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Welcome to the Huntington! Light, bright, spacious, open layout… everything you’ve been looking for! This 2-bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit boast an updated kitchen, new appliances, generously sized bedrooms, LOTS of closet space, and extra storage. Master Suite includes private bathroom, walk in closest, and large windows. Located in a secure building with controlled access, doorman, elevators, laundry facilities, and reserved parking. Unbeatable location…walk to shopping, transportation, parks, schools, and entertainment. A rare find at an unbeatable price. Don’t let this one pass you by! Tenant only pays for electricity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Huntington Turnpike have any available units?
120 Huntington Turnpike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 120 Huntington Turnpike have?
Some of 120 Huntington Turnpike's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Huntington Turnpike currently offering any rent specials?
120 Huntington Turnpike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Huntington Turnpike pet-friendly?
No, 120 Huntington Turnpike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 120 Huntington Turnpike offer parking?
Yes, 120 Huntington Turnpike offers parking.
Does 120 Huntington Turnpike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Huntington Turnpike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Huntington Turnpike have a pool?
No, 120 Huntington Turnpike does not have a pool.
Does 120 Huntington Turnpike have accessible units?
No, 120 Huntington Turnpike does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Huntington Turnpike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Huntington Turnpike has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Huntington Turnpike have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Huntington Turnpike does not have units with air conditioning.
