Bloomfield, CT
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:34 PM

Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
95 Filley St · (860) 200-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived Amenity Fee!
Apartments with Balcony
Location

95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4101 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,617

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 4304 · Avail. now

$1,659

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 4204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,697

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4303 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,652

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 4201 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,672

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,752

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
smoke-free community
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes feature a prime location with fantastic shopping and dining just around the corner. Our Bloomfield, CT apartments are just minutes from West Hartford, named one of the 10 Best Towns for Families. Mallory Ridge Apartments are about 15 minutes away from Hartford, CT. Our rental community is in the heart of major employer campuses like Cigna Corporate Headquarters, MetLife, and Kaman, ensuring your commute home from work is quick and easy. Residents of our community will enjoy easy access to I-91, I-84, and I-291 as well as a direct route to Bradley International Airport in just 16 minutes. Ideally located near Buckland Mall in Manchester, Penwood State Park, and Gillette Ridge Golf Club, our luxury apartments in CT are close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Hartford has to offer. Come home to the serenity of nature and the convenience of urban living. Our professional staff prides itself on finding the right Bloomfield apartment home for ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Yes, call for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot - Off Street. Other. Carports and garages are available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Other, assigned: $75/month. Carports and garages are available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Waived Amenity Fee!
Is Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
