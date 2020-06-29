Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe smoke-free community

Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes feature a prime location with fantastic shopping and dining just around the corner. Our Bloomfield, CT apartments are just minutes from West Hartford, named one of the 10 Best Towns for Families. Mallory Ridge Apartments are about 15 minutes away from Hartford, CT. Our rental community is in the heart of major employer campuses like Cigna Corporate Headquarters, MetLife, and Kaman, ensuring your commute home from work is quick and easy. Residents of our community will enjoy easy access to I-91, I-84, and I-291 as well as a direct route to Bradley International Airport in just 16 minutes. Ideally located near Buckland Mall in Manchester, Penwood State Park, and Gillette Ridge Golf Club, our luxury apartments in CT are close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Hartford has to offer. Come home to the serenity of nature and the convenience of urban living. Our professional staff prides itself on finding the right Bloomfield apartment home for ...