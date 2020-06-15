All apartments in Bethel
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

Plumtree Heights

60 Nature View Trail · (203) 448-6217
Location

60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT 06801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet. New carpet & paint throughout. 1st floor offers open floor plan. Lots of natural light!! Wood burning fireplace, private patio, garage & unlimited parking, pool, central a/c, & new appliances. (Including washer & dryer) Water/sewer included. 1st, last, & 1 month security required!! $25 credit check fee. Call Jay. 203-448-6217

(RLNE5844436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plumtree Heights have any available units?
Plumtree Heights has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Plumtree Heights have?
Some of Plumtree Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plumtree Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Plumtree Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plumtree Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Plumtree Heights is pet friendly.
Does Plumtree Heights offer parking?
Yes, Plumtree Heights does offer parking.
Does Plumtree Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plumtree Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plumtree Heights have a pool?
Yes, Plumtree Heights has a pool.
Does Plumtree Heights have accessible units?
No, Plumtree Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Plumtree Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Plumtree Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Plumtree Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plumtree Heights has units with air conditioning.
