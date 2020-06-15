Plumtree Heights

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet. New carpet & paint throughout. 1st floor offers open floor plan. Lots of natural light!! Wood burning fireplace, private patio, garage & unlimited parking, pool, central a/c, & new appliances. (Including washer & dryer) Water/sewer included. 1st, last, & 1 month security required!! $25 credit check fee. Call Jay. 203-448-6217
(RLNE5844436)