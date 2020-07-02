Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room fire pit key fob access new construction online portal pool table

Copper Square offers newly constructed homes, townhomes, and duplexes for sale in Bethel, Connecticut. The community is located directly off of I-84 on Route 6, in the heart of Bethel's most convenient and connected corridor, and just a short drive from White Plains, Norwalk, Stamford and the rest of Fairfield County. These luxury for sale and rental properties provide different and unique floor plan designs, with quality selections to fit any living arrangement. Every home boasts natural lighting, large closets to help keep you organized and custom kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.









As a resident at Copper Square, you will enjoy the convenience of living minutes from shopping destinations, restaurants, and grocery stores in a peaceful community that backs up to a breathtaking nature preserve. All of the homes have access to state-of-the-art amenities designed to create an unparalleled lifestyle and sense of community. The private 7,500 square foot resident clubhouse has elegant interiors that feature a lounge with wireless Internet caf, modern kitchen, fitness center, screening and sports theater room, and other amenities to meet neighbors, entertain or simply kick back and relax. Outdoor amenities include a reflecting pond with water feature, a spa-inspired heated swimming pool with grills, bar, and fire circle.