Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:18 AM

Copper Square

10 Copper Square Dr · (203) 884-0580
Location

10 Copper Square Dr, Bethel, CT 06801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
fire pit
key fob access
new construction
online portal
pool table
Copper Square offers newly constructed homes, townhomes, and duplexes for sale in Bethel, Connecticut. The community is located directly off of I-84 on Route 6, in the heart of Bethel's most convenient and connected corridor, and just a short drive from White Plains, Norwalk, Stamford and the rest of Fairfield County. These luxury for sale and rental properties provide different and unique floor plan designs, with quality selections to fit any living arrangement. Every home boasts natural lighting, large closets to help keep you organized and custom kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
\n
\n
As a resident at Copper Square, you will enjoy the convenience of living minutes from shopping destinations, restaurants, and grocery stores in a peaceful community that backs up to a breathtaking nature preserve. All of the homes have access to state-of-the-art amenities designed to create an unparalleled lifestyle and sense of community. The private 7,500 square foot resident clubhouse has elegant interiors that feature a lounge with wireless Internet caf, modern kitchen, fitness center, screening and sports theater room, and other amenities to meet neighbors, entertain or simply kick back and relax. Outdoor amenities include a reflecting pond with water feature, a spa-inspired heated swimming pool with grills, bar, and fire circle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18 yrs.
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity Fee: $70 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: Yes
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: 1 car garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Copper Square have any available units?
Copper Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel, CT.
What amenities does Copper Square have?
Some of Copper Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Square currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Square is pet friendly.
Does Copper Square offer parking?
Yes, Copper Square offers parking.
Does Copper Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copper Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Square have a pool?
Yes, Copper Square has a pool.
Does Copper Square have accessible units?
No, Copper Square does not have accessible units.
Does Copper Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Copper Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Copper Square has units with air conditioning.

