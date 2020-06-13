Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT

Finding an apartment in Bethel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,478
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
36 Sugar Street
36 Sugar Street, Newtown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Quaint, picture book cape complete with white picket fence. Level Yard, partially fenced. Close to town. Bonus extra storage space in walk up attic. Small dog or cat ok pending approval. Credit score of 700 or higher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19 Prospect Ridge
19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfection awaits.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
23 Barry Avenue
23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
568 Danbury Road
568 Danbury Road, Litchfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Freshly painted two bedroom apartment close to I-84. Heat, Hot Water, Garbage and Snow Removal Included. Eat-In Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Space. Walk-In Closet in Bedroom. New carpet being installed in bedrooms. Fireplace NOT to be used.

1 of 8

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
16 Riverview Court
16 Riverview Ct, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1386 sqft
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bethel, CT

Finding an apartment in Bethel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

