93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT
With initial settlers showing up around 1652, Ansonia definitely has a long and storied history. This history, which includes citizens in the 1880s circulating a petition to become a separate entity from nearby Derby, is what has made Ansonia the thriving city that it is today.
Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat. See more
Finding an apartment in Ansonia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.