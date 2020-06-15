All apartments in Ansonia
27 Platt Street
27 Platt Street

27 Platt Street · No Longer Available
27 Platt Street, Ansonia, CT 06401
Derby Hill

parking
oven
refrigerator
oven
refrigerator
parking
Wonderful 6 room second floor apartment, freshly painted can be used as a 2 or 3 bedroom, has 2 full baths

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 27 Platt Street have any available units?
27 Platt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ansonia, CT.
Is 27 Platt Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Platt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Platt Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 Platt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ansonia.
Does 27 Platt Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 Platt Street does offer parking.
Does 27 Platt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Platt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Platt Street have a pool?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Platt Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Platt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Platt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
