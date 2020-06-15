Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ansonia
Find more places like 27 Platt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ansonia, CT
/
27 Platt Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 Platt Street
27 Platt Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
27 Platt Street, Ansonia, CT 06401
Derby Hill
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 6 room second floor apartment, freshly painted can be used as a 2 or 3 bedroom, has 2 full baths
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Platt Street have any available units?
27 Platt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ansonia, CT
.
Is 27 Platt Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Platt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Platt Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 Platt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ansonia
.
Does 27 Platt Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 Platt Street does offer parking.
Does 27 Platt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Platt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Platt Street have a pool?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Platt Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Platt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Platt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Platt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Ansonia 2 Bedrooms
Ansonia 3 Bedrooms
Ansonia Apartments with Balcony
Ansonia Apartments with Parking
Ansonia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Hartford, CT
Middletown, CT
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
Meriden, CT
Danbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
West Hartford, CT
West Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Stratford, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
New Britain, CT
East Haven, CT
East Hartford, CT
Trumbull, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Bridgeport, CT
North Haven, CT
Wallingford Center, CT
Branford Center, CT
Westport, CT
Bristol, CT
Bethel, CT
Guilford Center, CT
Setauket-East Setauket, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NY
Ridgefield, CT
Rocky Point, NY
Darien, CT
Torrington, CT
St. James, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Albertus Magnus College
University of Bridgeport
Capital Community College
University of Hartford
University of New Haven