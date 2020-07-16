107 Tremont Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new Ansonia home! This sun-drenched 3-bedroom apartment, just minutes away from route 8, is a commuter dream. It has been freshly painted and has newly finished hardwood floors as you can see from the pictures. The eat-in kitchen is very ample with a very well maintained cabinetry. The apartment also features a very convenient walk-up attic with lots of storage and a bonus room, that you can use at your leisure (extra bedroom, office, playroom, etc.). Plenty of restaurants and shopping centers are nearby to make it a very convenient home for a relaxed lifestyle.