All apartments in Ansonia
Find more places like 107 Tremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ansonia, CT
/
107 Tremont Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

107 Tremont Street

107 Tremont St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ansonia
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Tremont St, Ansonia, CT 06401
Library District

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your new Ansonia home! This sun-drenched 3-bedroom apartment, just minutes away from route 8, is a commuter dream. It has been freshly painted and has newly finished hardwood floors as you can see from the pictures. The eat-in kitchen is very ample with a very well maintained cabinetry. The apartment also features a very convenient walk-up attic with lots of storage and a bonus room, that you can use at your leisure (extra bedroom, office, playroom, etc.). Plenty of restaurants and shopping centers are nearby to make it a very convenient home for a relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Tremont Street have any available units?
107 Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ansonia, CT.
What amenities does 107 Tremont Street have?
Some of 107 Tremont Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ansonia.
Does 107 Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 107 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 107 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Tremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Tremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Tremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ansonia 2 BedroomsAnsonia 3 Bedrooms
Ansonia Apartments with BalconiesAnsonia Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ansonia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CT
Stratford, CTNorthport, NYBranford Center, CTGuilford Center, CTWesthampton, NYCos Cob, CTRocky Point, NYCentereach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College