10 Adanti Avenue.

Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.
One month security deposit with good credit. Tenant pays all utilities including water and responsible for yard care/snow removal. Small pet OK (add'l fee). Credit & background check required. Tenant insurance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)