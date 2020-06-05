All apartments in Ansonia
10 Adanti Avenue.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:31 PM

10 Adanti Avenue

10 Adanti Avenue · (203) 892-3567
Location

10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT 06401
West Ansonia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1458 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.

One month security deposit with good credit. Tenant pays all utilities including water and responsible for yard care/snow removal. Small pet OK (add'l fee). Credit & background check required. Tenant insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

