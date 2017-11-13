Apartment List Acquires Talent Powerhouse, Maguire & Fish

November 13, 2017

Move turbocharges hiring to triple the size of the Apartment List employee base in the next two years

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment List, the fastest growing rental marketplace, today announced its acquisition of Maguire & Fish, a leading talent agency, and the appointment of Neil Kucera as Apartment List’s Head of Talent.

The addition of Kucera, along with his team of Pierce Corn, Dane Zink, Taylor Belote and David McKenna, will bolster Apartment List's hiring efforts to match its continued business momentum. Notably, Apartment List recently announced its work with Facebook Marketplace and signed a long-term partnership with Homes.com.

Kucera was previously in operations at Google, where he provided operational support to the engineering and project management teams responsible for developing new programs and features for Google Maps. He was also a Partner at Fortis Partners and a Division Lead at VonChurch before starting Maguire & Fish in 2015.

“I’m so excited to be kickstarting a new Talent Program at Apartment List, where our ambition is to hire 200 employees over the next two years,” said Kucera. “The rental industry is one of the last remaining categories that hasn’t been won by a start-up and we know that having the horsepower to hire the best and brightest talent will be critical to our success."

About Apartment List

Apartment List is the fastest-growing online apartment rental marketplace on a mission to make finding a home an easy and delightful process. The company currently has over three million units on the platform and has reached over 70 million users in over 40 cities. Since inception, Apartment has raised nearly $60M in funding from investors including Matrix Partners, Canaan Partners and John Burbank. Apartment List launched in September 2011 and was founded by CEO John Kobs and COO Chris Erickson. The company has been named one of Forbes' "Top 25 Most Promising Companies" and one of Inc.'s "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.” Learn more at www.apartmentlist.com.

