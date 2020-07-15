409 E Sheridan Ave - 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**WOODCREST APARTMENTS**



$1200 Month $95 CAM (water, sewer, trash, gas) Electric set up separately.



Stunning views! Enjoy clean and fresh mountain air in this spacious apartment.



Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment!



Cozy mountain living at its best!



This unit has new flooring, new paint, stainless steel appliances, track lighting in the kitchen, a small dining area, two closets in the hallway for lots of extra storage, both bedrooms have double closets, new mini blinds throughout, new bathroom vanity, tub, toilet, and lighting!!



Exterior has sitting area and picnic tables .. enjoy the views!!



Complex has laundry area and plenty of parking.



Close to shops, food, retail, banks! Quick and easy access to Hwy 24!



Sorry no pets.



To apply online, please visit our website!

https://trekmgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Available 7/17/2020!