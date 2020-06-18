All apartments in Woodland Park
Woodland Park, CO
409 E Sheridan Ave - 203
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:45 AM

409 E Sheridan Ave - 203

409 East Sheridan Avenue · (719) 922-2413
Location

409 East Sheridan Avenue, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
WOODCREST APARTMENTS

Stunning views! Enjoy clean and fresh mountain air in this spacious apartment.

Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment!

Cozy mountain living at its best!

This unit has new flooring, new paint, stainless steel appliances, track lighting in the kitchen, a small dining area, two closets in the hallway for lots of extra storage, both bedrooms have double closets, new mini blinds throughout, new bathroom vanity, tub, toilet, and lighting!!

Exterior has sitting area and picnic tables .. enjoy the views!!

Complex has laundry area and plenty of parking.

Close to shops, food, retail, banks! Quick and easy access to Hwy 24!

Sorry no pets.

To apply online, please visit our website!
https://trekmgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have any available units?
409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have?
Some of 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland Park.
Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 does offer parking.
Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have a pool?
No, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have accessible units?
No, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 E Sheridan Ave - 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
