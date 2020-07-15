Amenities
428 1st St Available 09/04/20 Windsor Dream! RV Parking - Delightful Home on Large Corner Lot! NO RESTRICTED BREEDS - Attractively renovated home on large corner lot with 3 car garage and RV Parking! Hop, skip and a jump to Chimney Park Pool and Baseball Fields. Short walk to Tozer and Mountain View Elementary Schools, and 1.5 miles to Windsor Charter Academy. Hardwood floors in the main living and new carpet and paint in all of the others. Enhancements include hand built solid oak cabinets and granite in the kitchen, new light fixtures and central air! Awesome yard with giant mature shade trees, sprinkler, private fenced patio, stamped concrete patio, rear deck off kitchen for entertaining, garden shed and enclosed RV parking!! Pets welcome (2 maximum) with no pet rent or pet deposit. Contact us today for a showing!
