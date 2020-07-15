All apartments in Windsor
Windsor, CO
428 1st St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

428 1st St

428 1st Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

428 1st Street, Windsor, CO 80550
Windsor Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
428 1st St Available 09/04/20 Windsor Dream! RV Parking - Delightful Home on Large Corner Lot! NO RESTRICTED BREEDS - Attractively renovated home on large corner lot with 3 car garage and RV Parking! Hop, skip and a jump to Chimney Park Pool and Baseball Fields. Short walk to Tozer and Mountain View Elementary Schools, and 1.5 miles to Windsor Charter Academy. Hardwood floors in the main living and new carpet and paint in all of the others. Enhancements include hand built solid oak cabinets and granite in the kitchen, new light fixtures and central air! Awesome yard with giant mature shade trees, sprinkler, private fenced patio, stamped concrete patio, rear deck off kitchen for entertaining, garden shed and enclosed RV parking!! Pets welcome (2 maximum) with no pet rent or pet deposit. Contact us today for a showing!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5140107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 1st St have any available units?
428 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windsor, CO.
What amenities does 428 1st St have?
Some of 428 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
428 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 428 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 428 1st St offers parking.
Does 428 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 428 1st St has a pool.
Does 428 1st St have accessible units?
No, 428 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 428 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 1st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 1st St has units with air conditioning.
