Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1609 Sorenson Dr.

1609 Sorenson Drive · (720) 685-6379
Location

1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 Sorenson Dr. · Avail. Aug 18

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath
Built in 2016
1856 Sq. Ft.
Hardwood Floors Throughout
9 Ft Ceilings Throughout
Kitchen With Gas Range & Pantry
Stainless Steel Appliances With Overhead Microwave
Granite Countertops
No Basement
Washer/Dryer In Unit
2 Car Attached Garage
Fenced In Yard
Covered Patio
Close to Schools & Shopping
2 Blocks From Grandview Elementary
5 Minutes From I-25 for Close Commute
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Up to 2 Dogs Negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $250 refundable deposit. No cats or caged animals please.
No Section 8
MF 6/4/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 685-6379

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

