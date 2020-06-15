Amenities

1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



3 Bed / 2.5 Bath

Built in 2016

1856 Sq. Ft.

Hardwood Floors Throughout

9 Ft Ceilings Throughout

Kitchen With Gas Range & Pantry

Stainless Steel Appliances With Overhead Microwave

Granite Countertops

No Basement

Washer/Dryer In Unit

2 Car Attached Garage

Fenced In Yard

Covered Patio

Close to Schools & Shopping

2 Blocks From Grandview Elementary

5 Minutes From I-25 for Close Commute

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Up to 2 Dogs Negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $250 refundable deposit. No cats or caged animals please.

No Section 8

MF 6/4/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 685-6379



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



