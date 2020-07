Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving

Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities. West 38 is more than just a place to rest your head, it's a community built to provide you with the lifestyle and friends you yearn for. At West 38 you'll enjoy a new level of sophistication, top-of-the-line amenities, and incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. It is nestled right between the foothills and downtown Denver, just around the corner from Edgewater, Berkeley, and West Highlands.Your New Home Awaits at West 38.