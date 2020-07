Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool playground basketball court range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry basketball court playground

Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.



The community is conveniently near Sloan's Lake and the Wheat Ridge and Edgewater recreation facilities. Being minutes from the bus line, shopping and entertainment, including downtown Denver, allows residents to be involved in the hustle of city life while still being able to escape to the majestic Rocky Mountains.



Stop by today to see all that Terra Village has to offer!