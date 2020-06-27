7580 W. 33rd Ave

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Once in a lifetime opportunity to live on this gorgeous property! - Rare opportunity that won't last long! This single family home has been converted into 3 rental units, 2 upstairs and one basement unit. The house sits in a secluded cul-de-sac and boasts a small farm! Come check out the mini horse, donkey's and goat! Small creek runs by house and house can only be accessed driving across bridge. This charming unit is not going to last long so text 303-588-5167 to setup a showing today!



Completely renovated basement unit available for rent in Wheat Ridge now! Don't miss the chance to rent this amazing unit! It will go fast!



The unit has tons of natural light, private entry and laundry is located on site. Large bathroom with upgraded features, brand new paint throughout and upgraded appliances. Ideal location with easy access to 6th avenue and I-70. 10 minutes from downtown.



Specs:

1 bedroom

1 bath

$1000/month

$1000 security deposit

$100 non refundable admin fee

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!

PETS: 1 inside cat okay, no dogs. $500 refundable deposit, no pet rent or fees.



Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 2.5 rent



Renter's history will be verified.



Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing! Text messages are the quickest and easiest way to contact us.



APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals (the page may be blank, hit refresh if that happens and you'll see ad at the bottom), find the unit you are interested in and click APPLY NOW.



No vouchers, violent felonies or evictions will be accepted.



