Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

7580 W. 33rd Ave

7580 West 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7580 West 33rd Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Once in a lifetime opportunity to live on this gorgeous property! - Rare opportunity that won't last long! This single family home has been converted into 3 rental units, 2 upstairs and one basement unit. The house sits in a secluded cul-de-sac and boasts a small farm! Come check out the mini horse, donkey's and goat! Small creek runs by house and house can only be accessed driving across bridge. This charming unit is not going to last long so text 303-588-5167 to setup a showing today!

Completely renovated basement unit available for rent in Wheat Ridge now! Don't miss the chance to rent this amazing unit! It will go fast!

The unit has tons of natural light, private entry and laundry is located on site. Large bathroom with upgraded features, brand new paint throughout and upgraded appliances. Ideal location with easy access to 6th avenue and I-70. 10 minutes from downtown.

Specs:
1 bedroom
1 bath
$1000/month
$1000 security deposit
$100 non refundable admin fee
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!
PETS: 1 inside cat okay, no dogs. $500 refundable deposit, no pet rent or fees.

Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 2.5 rent

Renter's history will be verified.

Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing! Text messages are the quickest and easiest way to contact us.

APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals (the page may be blank, hit refresh if that happens and you'll see ad at the bottom), find the unit you are interested in and click APPLY NOW.

No vouchers, violent felonies or evictions will be accepted.

(RLNE5580489)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave have any available units?
7580 W. 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 7580 W. 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7580 W. 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7580 W. 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7580 W. 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 7580 W. 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7580 W. 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 7580 W. 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 7580 W. 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7580 W. 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7580 W. 33rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7580 W. 33rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
