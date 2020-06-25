All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 7345 W 34th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
7345 W 34th Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:58 PM

7345 W 34th Avenue

7345 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7345 West 34th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Tree Lined Street, Wheatridge 3 Bedroom+Bonus Room Large House, with expansive yard. 2 Car Detached Garage. Features Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace. Newer Hardwood Flooring. Dual Pane Windows Throughout. Washer/Dryer In House. Enormous Yard. Covered Front Patio and Rear Deck/Patio Area. Minimum Household Income $5,000/Month. Minimum Credit Score 565. $55 Application Fee. $150 Lease Writing Fee. Renters Warehouse. TO SCHEDULE SHOWING; USE BELOW LINK ; https://showmojo.com/l/4cd7f0d05d/7345-w-34th-ave-wheat-ridge-co-80033?sd=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 W 34th Avenue have any available units?
7345 W 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 W 34th Avenue have?
Some of 7345 W 34th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 W 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7345 W 34th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 W 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7345 W 34th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 7345 W 34th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7345 W 34th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7345 W 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7345 W 34th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 W 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7345 W 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7345 W 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7345 W 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 W 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7345 W 34th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College