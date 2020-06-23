6180 West 30th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for move in on or after 3/6/2020.

Rent - $1795

Deposit - $1795



All one floor!! 3 bedroom, 2 baths ranch style home in Wheat Ridge! Attached 2-car garage with opener. Hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances stay, full-size washer/dryer hook-ups, and more! Wood burning fireplace. Large fenced yard.



**This home does not have any cooling (no central air conditioning).



**Tenants responsible for all yard care to include watering, mowing, leaf removal. There is no sprinkler system.



**No smokers



**Pets may be approved with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breeds.



**Renters are required to carry a $500k liability policy with the property owner named as additionally insured on the renters policy. Proof of policy must be given to management company on or before move in date or keys will not be released to the tenant.

