All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 6180 West 30th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
6180 West 30th Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

6180 West 30th Avenue

6180 West 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Barths
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6180 West 30th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Barths

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for move in on or after 3/6/2020.
Rent - $1795
Deposit - $1795

All one floor!! 3 bedroom, 2 baths ranch style home in Wheat Ridge! Attached 2-car garage with opener. Hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances stay, full-size washer/dryer hook-ups, and more! Wood burning fireplace. Large fenced yard.

**This home does not have any cooling (no central air conditioning).

**Tenants responsible for all yard care to include watering, mowing, leaf removal. There is no sprinkler system.

**No smokers

**Pets may be approved with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breeds.

**Renters are required to carry a $500k liability policy with the property owner named as additionally insured on the renters policy. Proof of policy must be given to management company on or before move in date or keys will not be released to the tenant.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6180 West 30th Avenue have any available units?
6180 West 30th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6180 West 30th Avenue have?
Some of 6180 West 30th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 West 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6180 West 30th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 West 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6180 West 30th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6180 West 30th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6180 West 30th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6180 West 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6180 West 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 West 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6180 West 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6180 West 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6180 West 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 West 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6180 West 30th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College