Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

5514 W 28th Ave

5514 West 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5514 West 28th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Nice bright one bedroom one bath condo is ready for someone who enjoys the quite life, this condo is located in a well maintained 8/plex in a 55 and over community, no out door maintance required, included is heat, water, sewer, trash and one reserved parking spot, as well as a washer and dryer plus gas stove, No smoking or pets allowed.
To qualify your credit score must be over 650+, no prior evictions or criminal history in the last 7 years, monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the amount of rent,
to schedule a showing contact Patricia,
720 882-8040 or email to patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 W 28th Ave have any available units?
5514 W 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 W 28th Ave have?
Some of 5514 W 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 W 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5514 W 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 W 28th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 W 28th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5514 W 28th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5514 W 28th Ave offers parking.
Does 5514 W 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5514 W 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 W 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 5514 W 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5514 W 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5514 W 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 W 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 W 28th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

