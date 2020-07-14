All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 4740 Marshall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
4740 Marshall Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

4740 Marshall Street

4740 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Barths
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4740 Marshall Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 1 bath with 1 car garage - 3 bed 1 bath, 1 car garage. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities.
large yard

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2602497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Marshall Street have any available units?
4740 Marshall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 4740 Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Marshall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Marshall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Marshall Street is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Marshall Street offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Marshall Street offers parking.
Does 4740 Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 Marshall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 4740 Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 4740 Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 Marshall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 Marshall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4740 Marshall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College