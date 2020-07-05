4600 Quail St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This is for a SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY, with lease ending no later than July 31, 2020, it can be shorter than that, if needed.



This 2 bedroom - 1 bath duplex is available now!



Located in the Fruitdale Valley area of Wheat Ridge, with easy access to I-70, Golden, Colorado School of Mines and Denver West.



-All living areas are on one level.

-You have access to an enclosed patio which leads to a fenced in backyard.

-1 car attached garage with opener

-Central AC

-Tenant is responsible for all yard care and utilities.



Water/sewer bill is split between the duplex evenly.



Owner is open to 1 dog only, NO CATS. $350 pet deposit.



Please contact Dillon to set up a showing, 303-332-4529 (text or call)

Not responsible for information in 3rd party ads. Please visit our website for the most accurate information, www.newagere.com.



*This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers*