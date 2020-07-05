4600 Quail St

Amenities
This is for a SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY, with lease ending no later than July 31, 2020, it can be shorter than that, if needed.
This 2 bedroom - 1 bath duplex is available now!
Located in the Fruitdale Valley area of Wheat Ridge, with easy access to I-70, Golden, Colorado School of Mines and Denver West.
-All living areas are on one level.
-You have access to an enclosed patio which leads to a fenced in backyard.
-1 car attached garage with opener
-Central AC
-Tenant is responsible for all yard care and utilities.
Water/sewer bill is split between the duplex evenly.
Owner is open to 1 dog only, NO CATS. $350 pet deposit.
Please contact Dillon to set up a showing, 303-332-4529 (text or call)
Not responsible for information in 3rd party ads. Please visit our website for the most accurate information, www.newagere.com.
*This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers*