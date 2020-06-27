4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking online portal

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Charming 2BD, 2BA Townhouse with Assigned Parking and Laundry in Unit - Affordable town house in Arvada's Mansfield neighborhood. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks, and recreation. Featuring hardwood floors in the kitchen area as well as one of the bedrooms, and natural sunlight throughout. The home also offers assigned parking and a washer and dryer in unit. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, trash and sewer.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE3305022)