4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge

4596 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4596 Everett Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 2BA Townhouse with Assigned Parking and Laundry in Unit - Affordable town house in Arvada's Mansfield neighborhood. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks, and recreation. Featuring hardwood floors in the kitchen area as well as one of the bedrooms, and natural sunlight throughout. The home also offers assigned parking and a washer and dryer in unit. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that covers water, trash and sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3305022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge have any available units?
4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge have?
Some of 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge offers parking.
Does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge have a pool?
No, 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge have accessible units?
No, 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4596 Everett Street Wheat Ridge has units with dishwashers.
