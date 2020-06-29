All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4594 Routt Street

4594 Routt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4594 Routt Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Wheat Ridge Duplex with 1-Car Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Recent updates make this home feel sleek and modern. The spacious bedrooms and living room are complimented by a bonus breakfast nook, private covered patio, and large fenced backyard. Located in the desirable Wheat Ridge neighborhood, enjoy being near Golden and the Mountains, while also having convenient access to parks, marketplaces, and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 dog or cat is negotiable.
*There is a $25 monthly fee water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5480227)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4594 Routt Street have any available units?
4594 Routt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4594 Routt Street have?
Some of 4594 Routt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4594 Routt Street currently offering any rent specials?
4594 Routt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4594 Routt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4594 Routt Street is pet friendly.
Does 4594 Routt Street offer parking?
Yes, 4594 Routt Street offers parking.
Does 4594 Routt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4594 Routt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4594 Routt Street have a pool?
No, 4594 Routt Street does not have a pool.
Does 4594 Routt Street have accessible units?
No, 4594 Routt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4594 Routt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4594 Routt Street has units with dishwashers.

