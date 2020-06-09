All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:36 PM

4413 Teller Street

Location

4413 Teller Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1 bath apartment is ready for move in now. New flooring, 2nd floor - no upstairs neighbors!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Teller Street have any available units?
4413 Teller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 4413 Teller Street currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Teller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Teller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 Teller Street is pet friendly.
Does 4413 Teller Street offer parking?
No, 4413 Teller Street does not offer parking.
Does 4413 Teller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Teller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Teller Street have a pool?
No, 4413 Teller Street does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Teller Street have accessible units?
No, 4413 Teller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Teller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Teller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Teller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Teller Street does not have units with air conditioning.

