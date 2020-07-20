4385 Hoyt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, on-site laundry, parking, pet friendly (cats and dogs allowed)

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d00ac0099 ---- Off-street Parking Air Conditioning Unit Laminate Floors Laundry On site Two Blocks from Large Municipal Park, Ball Fields, and Water Park Less than One Block from Clear Creek Bike Trail Many Nearby Conveniences Including Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers, Target, & seasonal farmer\'s market $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric $600 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time non-refundable $250 pet fee & monthly pet rent Pet rent - Dogs ($75/month) - Cats ($50/month) Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300