Wheat Ridge, CO
4385 Hoyt St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

4385 Hoyt St

4385 Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4385 Hoyt Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d00ac0099 ---- Off-street Parking Air Conditioning Unit Laminate Floors Laundry On site Two Blocks from Large Municipal Park, Ball Fields, and Water Park Less than One Block from Clear Creek Bike Trail Many Nearby Conveniences Including Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers, Target, & seasonal farmer\'s market $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric $600 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time non-refundable $250 pet fee & monthly pet rent Pet rent - Dogs ($75/month) - Cats ($50/month) Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Hoyt St have any available units?
4385 Hoyt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4385 Hoyt St have?
Some of 4385 Hoyt St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Hoyt St currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Hoyt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Hoyt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Hoyt St is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Hoyt St offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Hoyt St offers parking.
Does 4385 Hoyt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4385 Hoyt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Hoyt St have a pool?
No, 4385 Hoyt St does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Hoyt St have accessible units?
No, 4385 Hoyt St does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Hoyt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Hoyt St does not have units with dishwashers.
