4020 Ames St

55+ age restricted townhome - Property Id: 153554
55+ age restricted townhouse with 2 beds, 1 bath, unfinished basement and 1 car detached garage. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, tile and bath fixtures. Walking distance to King Soopers and close to Walmart. Cats and small dogs acceptable. Max 2 pets. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave included.
