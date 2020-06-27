4020 Ames St

Amenities

55+ age restricted townhome - Property Id: 153554



55+ age restricted townhouse with 2 beds, 1 bath, unfinished basement and 1 car detached garage. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, tile and bath fixtures. Walking distance to King Soopers and close to Walmart. Cats and small dogs acceptable. Max 2 pets. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave included.

