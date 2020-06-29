Rent Calculator
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:45 AM
3736 Vance St
3736 Vance Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3736 Vance Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath clean apartment with off street parking; washer and dryer in unit; ground level; fresh paint; wood floors; convenient locations. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3736 Vance St have any available units?
3736 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wheat Ridge, CO
.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wheat Ridge Rent Report
.
Is 3736 Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Vance St pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Vance St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge
.
Does 3736 Vance St offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Vance St offers parking.
Does 3736 Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3736 Vance St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Vance St have a pool?
No, 3736 Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Vance St have accessible units?
No, 3736 Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Vance St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 Vance St does not have units with air conditioning.
