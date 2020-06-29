All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

3500 Otis St

3500 Otis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Otis Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 BEDROOM RANCH WITH ALMOST 2,000 SQUARE FEET, 2 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, WASHER & DRYER, HUGE BACKYAED, BUILT IN GRILL, AWESOME LOCATION, DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. 303-916-6656

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Otis St have any available units?
3500 Otis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Otis St have?
Some of 3500 Otis St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Otis St currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Otis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Otis St pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Otis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3500 Otis St offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Otis St offers parking.
Does 3500 Otis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Otis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Otis St have a pool?
No, 3500 Otis St does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Otis St have accessible units?
No, 3500 Otis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Otis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Otis St has units with dishwashers.
