2 BEDROOM RANCH WITH ALMOST 2,000 SQUARE FEET, 2 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, WASHER & DRYER, HUGE BACKYAED, BUILT IN GRILL, AWESOME LOCATION, DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. 303-916-6656
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3500 Otis St have any available units?
3500 Otis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.