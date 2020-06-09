Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice Wheatridge Location Across From Park. Remodeled Junior 1 Bedroom Apartment, across from park, newer flooring, newer paint, updated appliances and fixtures. Clean Cozy Garden Style Apartment. Shared Laundry Facilities, Off-Street Parking. Minimum Income $2,625/Month. 565 Minimum Credit Score. $55 Application Fee. $150 Lease Writing Fee. Renters Warehouse. Available Immediately. Please copy and paste below link to schedule showing: https://showmojo.com/l/4db89e205d/3450-depew-st-wheat-ridge-co-80212?sd=true