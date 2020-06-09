All apartments in Wheat Ridge
3450 Depew St

Location

3450 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice Wheatridge Location Across From Park. Remodeled Junior 1 Bedroom Apartment, across from park, newer flooring, newer paint, updated appliances and fixtures. Clean Cozy Garden Style Apartment. Shared Laundry Facilities, Off-Street Parking. Minimum Income $2,625/Month. 565 Minimum Credit Score. $55 Application Fee. $150 Lease Writing Fee. Renters Warehouse. Available Immediately. Please copy and paste below link to schedule showing: https://showmojo.com/l/4db89e205d/3450-depew-st-wheat-ridge-co-80212?sd=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Depew St have any available units?
3450 Depew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 3450 Depew St currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Depew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Depew St pet-friendly?
No, 3450 Depew St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3450 Depew St offer parking?
Yes, 3450 Depew St offers parking.
Does 3450 Depew St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Depew St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Depew St have a pool?
No, 3450 Depew St does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Depew St have accessible units?
No, 3450 Depew St does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Depew St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Depew St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3450 Depew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3450 Depew St does not have units with air conditioning.
