Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3271 Sheridan Blvd

3271 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3271 Sheridan Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 5BD, 2BA Home with Large Back Yard, Near Sloan's Lake Park - 1/2 off of 1st months rent for a 17 month lease, or waived lease initiation fee for a lease ending in June or July of 2020!

Centrally located near the Highlands, Sloan's Lake, Edgewater and more. Unique and modern interior features combined with a private fenced backyard, Garage, and off street parking, make this the ideal home for Denver residents. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs negotiable
*Lawncare included
*There is a flat $80 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4518922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 Sheridan Blvd have any available units?
3271 Sheridan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3271 Sheridan Blvd have?
Some of 3271 Sheridan Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3271 Sheridan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3271 Sheridan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 Sheridan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3271 Sheridan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3271 Sheridan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3271 Sheridan Blvd offers parking.
Does 3271 Sheridan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3271 Sheridan Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 Sheridan Blvd have a pool?
No, 3271 Sheridan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3271 Sheridan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3271 Sheridan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 Sheridan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3271 Sheridan Blvd has units with dishwashers.
