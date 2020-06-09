All apartments in Wheat Ridge
2985 Reed Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 8:15 PM

2985 Reed Street

2985 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

2985 Reed Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath home in central location near Downtown Denver and the Highlands

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 04, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in additional rent.

• Property Description
•DESCRIPTION:
* 3 Bed, 2 Bath
* Great location near the Highlands with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains
* Finished Basement
* Large Fenced Backyard
* 2 Car Garage
* Washer & Dryer included (will not be maintained by owner)
* All kitchen appliances included
* New hot water heater
* 2 Fireplaces (non-working)
* Sprinkler System
* Maximum of 3 occupants

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Flat $75 fee for water bill
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: none
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Reed Street have any available units?
2985 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 Reed Street have?
Some of 2985 Reed Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Reed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 Reed Street is pet friendly.
Does 2985 Reed Street offer parking?
Yes, 2985 Reed Street offers parking.
Does 2985 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 Reed Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 2985 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 2985 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 2985 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
