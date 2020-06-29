2968 Vivian Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage pet friendly

Huge Wheat Ridge home!!! - Exceptionally well-maintained vintage home with vaulted ceilings, huge windows and an open and spacious layout. This is a very clean and sunny home with so many upgrades this home is a must see!!



Three nice sized bedrooms on the upper level and another bedroom on the lower level (with egress window). Both the living and family rooms have wood-burning stoves to make those cold winter nights cozy. The kitchen features newer appliances, plenty of counter space for your summer parties. Two car garage..



The backyard has many fruit trees, a garden area and planters. Such a great location adjacent to Chester-Portsmouth Park and within walking distance of Applewood Villages grocery, coffee shops, retail and restaurants. Quick access into the mountain via I-70.



This is a must see and one of a kind!!

Call today for a showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5335261)