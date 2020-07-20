All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 2860 Ames Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
2860 Ames Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:56 AM

2860 Ames Street

2860 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2860 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, newly remodeled home in an amazing location with easy access to downtown. Full kitchen, washer/dryer, and newly added relaxing back patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Ames Street have any available units?
2860 Ames Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 2860 Ames Street currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Ames Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Ames Street pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Ames Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 2860 Ames Street offer parking?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Ames Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Ames Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Ames Street have a pool?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Ames Street have accessible units?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Ames Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Ames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheat Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolsWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Barths
Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College