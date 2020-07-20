Rent Calculator
All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
2860 Ames Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:56 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2860 Ames Street
2860 Ames Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2860 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Lakeside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, newly remodeled home in an amazing location with easy access to downtown. Full kitchen, washer/dryer, and newly added relaxing back patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2860 Ames Street have any available units?
2860 Ames Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wheat Ridge, CO
.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wheat Ridge Rent Report
.
Is 2860 Ames Street currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Ames Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Ames Street pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Ames Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge
.
Does 2860 Ames Street offer parking?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Ames Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Ames Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Ames Street have a pool?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Ames Street have accessible units?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Ames Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Ames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Ames Street does not have units with air conditioning.
