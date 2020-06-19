All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County

11671 West 44th Avenue · (303) 731-6923
Location

11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70
* $1000 + deposit
* 11671 W 44th Ave #3
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

(RLNE5471246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County have any available units?
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County currently offering any rent specials?
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County pet-friendly?
Yes, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County is pet friendly.
Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County offer parking?
No, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County does not offer parking.
Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County have a pool?
No, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County does not have a pool.
Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County have accessible units?
No, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County does not have accessible units.
Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County have units with dishwashers?
No, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County have units with air conditioning?
No, 11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County does not have units with air conditioning.
